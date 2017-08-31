Second suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting on Sher - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Second suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Jamoria Ben (Source: BRPD) Jamoria Ben (Source: BRPD)
Kenneth Smith (Source: BRPD) Kenneth Smith (Source: BRPD)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The second suspect believed to be connected to a fatal home invasion shooting has been arrested. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kenneth Felix Smith, 20, was arrested Wednesday night. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasions. 

Police first arrested Jamoriya Ben, 20 after he was located in an apartment next door to where the fatal shooting occurred. 

Investigators were first called on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11 p.m. to the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy.

Just a short time after the first shooting was reported, police were dispatched to a reported second shooting to the apartment complex located next door. 

At the first location, police found Jywuan Butler dead in his apartment. His 17-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. 

Investigators learned that two home intruders entered through an unlocked window. They say robbery was the motive because the victims had posted pictures of money on Instagram.

At the second scene next door, police located Ben. He had a gunshot wound. 

"After assessing both crime scenes and the evidence collected, Detectives have determined Ben was likely shot by the second suspect, whether intentionally or unintentionally, before returning to his apartment and hiding the murder weapon in the laundry room," states the probable cause report. 

Among the evidence collected is the gun, which was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary on September 19, 2016. 

