Second suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
Southern University is gearing up for its home opener and its first time hosting the SWAC MEAC challenge: Battle on the Bluff. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.More >>
Southern University is gearing up for its home opener and its first time hosting the SWAC MEAC challenge: Battle on the Bluff. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.More >>
Helen Nix just turned 99 years young and has absolutely no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She's the recipient of this week's Hand It On, but she didn't keep the money for herself.More >>
Helen Nix just turned 99 years young and has absolutely no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She's the recipient of this week's Hand It On, but she didn't keep the money for herself.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>