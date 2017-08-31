Southern vs South Carolina State: Game Day Policies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern vs South Carolina State: Game Day Policies

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Southern opens the season Sunday afternoon against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in A.W Mumford Stadium.

If you're heading to the game there are a few policies you need to know about before entering the stadium.

A.W. Mumford Stadium Policies:
-No Alcoholic beverages from outside will be allowed inside the stadium
-Southern University reserves the right to refuse the sale of alcoholic beverages
-Fans cannot store prohibited bags and items near stadium entrances
-Anyone leaving the stadium must have a new ticket to re-enter stadium
-Tickets may not be re-sold on stadium premises and surrounding grounds  
-Must have a ticket for admission  
-Smoking and use of all tobacco products is prohibited 
-Access to the field is reserved for participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals.

This year Southern will implement a clear bag policy.

Full details listed at www.gojagsports.com 

The game between the Jaguars and Bulldogs is part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and will kickoff at 1:35 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

