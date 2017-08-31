Southern vs South Carolina State: Game Day Policies

Southern opens the season Sunday afternoon against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in A.W Mumford Stadium.

If you're heading to the game there are a few policies you need to know about before entering the stadium.

A.W. Mumford Stadium Policies:

-No Alcoholic beverages from outside will be allowed inside the stadium

-Southern University reserves the right to refuse the sale of alcoholic beverages

-Fans cannot store prohibited bags and items near stadium entrances

-Anyone leaving the stadium must have a new ticket to re-enter stadium

-Tickets may not be re-sold on stadium premises and surrounding grounds

-Must have a ticket for admission

-Smoking and use of all tobacco products is prohibited

-Access to the field is reserved for participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals.

This year Southern will implement a clear bag policy.

Full details listed at www.gojagsports.com

The game between the Jaguars and Bulldogs is part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and will kickoff at 1:35 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

