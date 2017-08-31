Southern University preps for MEAC/SWAC challenge, season opener

Southern University is gearing up for its home opener and its first time hosting the SWAC MEAC challenge: Battle on the Bluff.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. It will be nationally televised on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. Central time.

The weekend will also host Southern University's Kickoff Extravaganza Fundraiser and Legends ceremony. Noteable alumni are expected to come back to campus for the weekend and the game.

Sunday's game will also be preceded by a number of events hosted by ESPN:

Friday, September 1 High School Seminar @ McKinley High School, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, September 2 Welcome Luncheon @ Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. MEAC/SWAC Challenge Pep Rally @ A.W. Mumford Stadium, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Commissioner's Dinner @ Mansur's on the Boulecard, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 MEAC/SWAC Challenge @ A.W. Mumford Stadium, 1:30 p.m.



This year, SU is implementing the clear bag policy. This policy is designed to limit the size and types of bags being brought into the stadium by fans and to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints.

For specific details and restrictions on the policy, CLICK HERE.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the events and game, CLICK HERE.

