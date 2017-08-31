Southern University preps for MEAC/SWAC challenge, season opener - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern University preps for MEAC/SWAC challenge, season opener

(Source: SWAC MEAC website) (Source: SWAC MEAC website)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern University is gearing up for its home opener and its first time hosting the SWAC MEAC challenge: Battle on the Bluff.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. It will be nationally televised on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. Central time.

The weekend will also host Southern University's Kickoff Extravaganza Fundraiser and Legends ceremony. Noteable alumni are expected to come back to campus for the weekend and the game.

Sunday's game will also be preceded by a number of events hosted by ESPN:

  • Friday, September 1
    • High School Seminar @ McKinley High School, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, September 2
    • Welcome Luncheon @ Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
    • MEAC/SWAC Challenge Pep Rally @ A.W. Mumford Stadium, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Commissioner's Dinner @ Mansur's on the Boulecard, 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 3
    • MEAC/SWAC Challenge @ A.W. Mumford Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

This year, SU is implementing the clear bag policy. This policy is designed to limit the size and types of bags being brought into the stadium by fans and to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints.

For specific details and restrictions on the policy, CLICK HERE.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the events and game, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Second suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

    Second suspect arrested for fatal home invasion shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

    Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...

    More >>

    Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. The neighborhood is located between Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Hwy. Emergency crews responded to the scene Thursday shortly after 11 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. The name of the victim has not yet been released. No information has b...

    More >>

  • Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

    Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:48:44 GMT
    Source: RedCross.orgSource: RedCross.org

    The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.

    More >>

    The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.

    More >>

  • CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 17:36:38 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.

    More >>

    There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly