Southern opens the season at home against South Carolina State

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern opens the season Sunday afternoon against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The game, part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, will be played at A.W. Mumford Stadium, with kickoff set for 1:35 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Bulldogs went 5-6 last year, with a 5-3 record in conference play.

Key players returning from 2016: 
DEFENSE: Darius Leonard LB(All-MEAC, MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. All-American), Jason Baxter, DB (All-MEAC), Dayshawn Taylor, LB(All-MEAC), Ty Cravens DL, Shaquille Crouch, DL and Paul McKeiver, DL

OFFENSE: Justin Evans, OL (All-MEAC), Victor Ishmael, Jr. OL (All-MEAC), Robbie Stephenson, OL (All-MEAC), Mykal Moody, WR and Greg Newell, DE

