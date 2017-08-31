FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, scattered showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy - a few scattered showers; a high of 83°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; spotty/isolated showers; a low of 70°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, drier; 20% rain coverage; a high of 86°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The metro area is no longer under a Flash Flood Watch/Wind Advisory - the possibility of more rain (and hence the Flood Watch continuing) throughout the afternoon is greatest for the Felicianas, St. Helena and Pointe Coupee parishes; Wilkinson, Amite and Pike counties in SW MS …
- What is left of T.S. Harry is now about east of Monroe; about 70 miles west of Jackson, MS … highest winds have diminished to 20 mph; moving to the NE at 10 mph
- Harvey is expected to continue this motion over the next 48 hours - and on this track will move into northern Mississippi Thursday evening; middle Tennessee on Friday; into the Ohio Valley on Saturday as a post-tropical area of low pressure …
- The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River at Robert … as of Thursday morning, the stage is 17.0’; flood stage is 15.0’; the river is currently cresting and will fall below the flood stage by Sunday morning
- Right now, the extended forecast is calling for DRIER conditions as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend … Friday and Saturday, 20% rain; Sunday, 30% rain; Monday, 40% - 50% coverage
- The latest in the tropics … we now have Cat. 2 “Hurricane Irma” intensifying over the eastern Tropical Atlantic; highest sustained winds of 100 mph; moving to the WNW at 10 mph … forecast to become a major Cat. #4 hurricane within the course of the next several days
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 5 - 7 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7:00 PM
Inland Lakes: SW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7:00 PM
TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 1:
High Tide: 7:44 a.m. +1.5
Low Tide: 5:56 p.m. +0.3
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 31 … 101° (2000); 61° (1946)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 31 … 92°; 73°
SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:28 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.