FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, scattered showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy - a few scattered showers; a high of 83°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; spotty/isolated showers; a low of 70°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, drier; 20% rain coverage; a high of 86°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- The metro area is no longer under a Flash Flood Watch/Wind Advisory - the possibility of more rain (and hence the Flood Watch continuing) throughout the afternoon is greatest for the Felicianas, St. Helena and Pointe Coupee parishes; Wilkinson, Amite and Pike counties in SW MS …

- What is left of T.S. Harry is now about east of Monroe; about 70 miles west of Jackson, MS … highest winds have diminished to 20 mph; moving to the NE at 10 mph

- Harvey is expected to continue this motion over the next 48 hours - and on this track will move into northern Mississippi Thursday evening; middle Tennessee on Friday; into the Ohio Valley on Saturday as a post-tropical area of low pressure …

- The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River at Robert … as of Thursday morning, the stage is 17.0’; flood stage is 15.0’; the river is currently cresting and will fall below the flood stage by Sunday morning

- Right now, the extended forecast is calling for DRIER conditions as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend … Friday and Saturday, 20% rain; Sunday, 30% rain; Monday, 40% - 50% coverage

- The latest in the tropics … we now have Cat. 2 “Hurricane Irma” intensifying over the eastern Tropical Atlantic; highest sustained winds of 100 mph; moving to the WNW at 10 mph … forecast to become a major Cat. #4 hurricane within the course of the next several days

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 5 - 7 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7:00 PM

Inland Lakes: SW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7:00 PM

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 1:

High Tide: 7:44 a.m. +1.5

Low Tide: 5:56 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 31 … 101° (2000); 61° (1946)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 31 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:28 p.m.

