Red Cross sends fifty trucks from Baton Rouge to Houston

By Robbie Reynold
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The American Red Cross is loaded up fifty trucks with supplies for victims of Harvey Thursday morning. 

They left from Celtic Studios at around 10 a.m. Those fifty trucks contain food, water, and cleaning supplies.

They also contain over 200 volunteers who will be stationed northwest of Houston. 

One of those volunteers is Jewreel Crisler, whose family had to evacuate New Orleans during Katrina. She says the tragedy in Harvey is bringing back nightmares. 

"I can understand what the people are going through because it's really devastating,” Crisler said. “Just imagine, nowhere to go, nothing... that's miserable. That's why we do what we do to be there. To let you know we are there, you have a helping hand, we are here to help you." 

Volunteers say they will be in Texas for as long as they’re needed.

