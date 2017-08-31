HAND IT ON: The Giving Quilt (Helen Nix)

Helen Nix just turned 99 years young and has absolutely no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She's the recipient of this week's Hand It On, but she didn't keep the money for herself.More >>
Helen Nix just turned 99 years young and has absolutely no intention of slowing down anytime soon. She's the recipient of this week's Hand It On, but she didn't keep the money for herself.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Notifications of changes to WAFB programming.More >>
Notifications of changes to WAFB programming.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a rash of storage unit break-ins. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Lavance Ezell, 49.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a rash of storage unit break-ins. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Lavance Ezell, 49.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>