Week 1: SEC football schedule

It's finally here! The 2017 SEC college football season starts Thursday night with Arkansas hosting Florida A&M and gets into high gear on Saturday with LSU, Florida and Alabama hitting the field.
LSU will face BYU in New Orleans after the game was moved from Houston due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Alabama plays Florida State in the game of the week and Florida will face Big 10 power Michigan.
WEEK 1 SEC SCHEDULE:
(2016 RECORD)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
Florida A&M (4-7) at Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 SEC)
7 p.m. • SEC Network
Little Rock, AR (War Memorial Stadium)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Missouri State (4-7) at Missouri (4-8, 2-6 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, MO (Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field)
South Carolina (6-7, 3-5 SEC) vs. N.C. State (7-6)
2 p.m. • ESPN
Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)
Florida (9-4, 6-2 SEC) vs. Michigan (10-3)
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)
Kentucky (7-6, 4-4 SEC) at Southern Miss (7-6)
3 p.m. • CBS Sports Network
Hattiesburg, MS (M.M. Roberts Stadium)
Charleston Southern (7-4) at Mississippi State (6-7, 3-5 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Starkville, MS (Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field)
Appalachian State (10-3) at Georgia (8-5, 4-4 SEC)
5:15 p.m.• ESPN
Athens, GA (Sanford Stadium)
Georgia Southern (5-7) at Auburn (8-5, 5-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Auburn, AL (Jordan-Hare Stadium)
South Alabama (6-7) at Ole Miss (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • ESPNU
Oxford, MS (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)
Alabama (14-1, 8-0 SEC) vs. Florida State (10-3)
7 p.m. • ABC
Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Vanderbilt (6-7, 3-5 SEC) at Middle Tennessee State (8-5)
7 p.m. CT • CBS Sports Network
Murfreesboro, TN (Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium)
LSU (8-4, 5-3 SEC) vs. BYU (9-4)
8:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network
New Orleans, LA (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Texas A&M (8-5, 4-4) at UCLA (4-8)
6:30 p.m. • FOX
Pasadena, CA (Rose Bowl)
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Tennessee (9-4, 4-4) vs. Georgia Tech (9-4)
7 p.m.• ESPN
Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
