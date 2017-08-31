Week 1: SEC football schedule

It's finally here! The 2017 SEC college football season starts Thursday night with Arkansas hosting Florida A&M and gets into high gear on Saturday with LSU, Florida and Alabama hitting the field.

LSU will face BYU in New Orleans after the game was moved from Houston due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Alabama plays Florida State in the game of the week and Florida will face Big 10 power Michigan.

WEEK 1 SEC SCHEDULE:

(2016 RECORD)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Florida A&M (4-7) at Arkansas (7-6, 3-5 SEC)

7 p.m. • SEC Network

Little Rock, AR (War Memorial Stadium)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Missouri State (4-7) at Missouri (4-8, 2-6 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, MO (Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field)

South Carolina (6-7, 3-5 SEC) vs. N.C. State (7-6)

2 p.m. • ESPN

Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)

Florida (9-4, 6-2 SEC) vs. Michigan (10-3)

2:30 p.m. • ABC

Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Kentucky (7-6, 4-4 SEC) at Southern Miss (7-6)

3 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

Hattiesburg, MS (M.M. Roberts Stadium)

Charleston Southern (7-4) at Mississippi State (6-7, 3-5 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Starkville, MS (Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field)

Appalachian State (10-3) at Georgia (8-5, 4-4 SEC)

5:15 p.m.• ESPN

Athens, GA (Sanford Stadium)

Georgia Southern (5-7) at Auburn (8-5, 5-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Auburn, AL (Jordan-Hare Stadium)

South Alabama (6-7) at Ole Miss (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Oxford, MS (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)

Alabama (14-1, 8-0 SEC) vs. Florida State (10-3)

7 p.m. • ABC

Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Vanderbilt (6-7, 3-5 SEC) at Middle Tennessee State (8-5)

7 p.m. CT • CBS Sports Network

Murfreesboro, TN (Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium)

LSU (8-4, 5-3 SEC) vs. BYU (9-4)

8:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

New Orleans, LA (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Texas A&M (8-5, 4-4) at UCLA (4-8)

6:30 p.m. • FOX

Pasadena, CA (Rose Bowl)

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

Tennessee (9-4, 4-4) vs. Georgia Tech (9-4)

7 p.m.• ESPN

Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

