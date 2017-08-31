WANTED: Police search for man accused of breaking into storage u - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Police search for man accused of breaking into storage units

Lavance Ezell (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers) Lavance Ezell (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a rash of storage unit break-ins.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Lavance Ezell, 49.

He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ezell is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with numerous storage facility burglaries around Baton Rouge.

Investigators added Ezell has a violent arrest history.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

