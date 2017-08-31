CAUGHT: Man accused of breaking into storage units turns himself in

Lavance Ezell, 49, who was wanted for reportedly breaking in to numerous storage units, turned himself in to authorities Thursday night.More >>
One person sustained life threatening injuries in a reported shooting Thursday night.More >>
Raw sewage from a business in Denham Springs has been allowed to overflow onto neighboring properties for years, and state health and environmental agencies have taken little action despite several complaints from residents, some dating as far back as 1991.More >>
Police are responding to a reported shooting on Plank Rd. Thursday night.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
