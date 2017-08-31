CAUGHT: Man accused of breaking into storage units turns himself in

UPDATE

Lavance Ezell, 49, who was wanted for reportedly breaking in to numerous storage units, turned himself in to authorities Thursday night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in a rash of storage unit break-ins.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported the Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for Lavance Ezell, 49.

He is 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Ezell is wanted on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with numerous storage facility burglaries around Baton Rouge.

Investigators added Ezell has a violent arrest history.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

