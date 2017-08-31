LSU President F. King Alexander releases statement on Harvey

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Joshua Washington, 28.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Joshua Washington, 28.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander issued the following statement Wednesday evening related to Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
LSU President F. King Alexander issued the following statement Wednesday evening related to Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
The LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria opened to take in Texas survivors from Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
The LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria opened to take in Texas survivors from Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Irma is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean early next week.More >>
Irma is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean early next week.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>