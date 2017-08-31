LSU President F. King Alexander releases statement on Harvey

LSU President F. King Alexander issued the following statement Wednesday evening related to Tropical Storm Harvey:

Dear Students,

Although our campus did not experience any damage from Tropical Storm Harvey, we know that, unfortunately, many of your homes and families do not share that same positive outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating storm, but especially with those of you among the LSU family who have been personally impacted.

LSU wants to help. Your university has a multitude of resources available to assist you, from your academic and financial concerns, to the emotional turmoil involved with natural disasters. University offices will be open tomorrow, Aug. 31, to address all of your needs.

Your college counselor will serve as your primary point of contact during this time. If you’re not sure who your counselor is, contact University College at 225-578-8281. Counselors can help you with a wide range of issues, including the following:

Academics : If damages from the storm require you to be absent from classes, contact your professors to make arrangements immediately, and let your college counselor know as well. Several registration and payment deadlines for today have been postponed. Your counselor will know of the changes, and more information is posted on the LSU homepage at www.lsu.edu

Counseling : LSU Mental Health offers group, individual, and crisis counseling in a safe and secure environment – call 225-578-8774 to make an appointment. For those in need of immediate support, call The Phone, a 24/7 helpline, available at 225-924-3900.

Federal Assistance : If you or your family experienced significant damage from Hurricane Harvey, please know that the federal government has made resources available. Visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ for more information.

LSU Student Disaster Relief Fund : LSU is raising funds to assist our students who have been impacted by the storm. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund, please visit www.lsufoundation.org/lsustudentrelieffund . If you need financial assistance from the fund, please apply for aid at https://sites01.lsu.edu/wp/financialaid/student-relief-fund-application

Finances : If you or your family experienced damages that will hinder your financial situation while studying at LSU, you have options. Bursar Operations, http://www.lsu.edu/administration/ofa/oas/bur/staff.php , can guide you through the process of installment payment plans, completing your registration, and more.

Food : The LSU Food Pantry, located in Room 350 of the Student Union, is a free resource designed to help students in need of food. Hours of operation vary daily and can be found at https://sites01.lsu.edu/wp/campuslife/food-pantry/

As we think about how to best serve our students, we ask that you also think about the generosity of the Texas A&M students who raised money for LSU students affected by the Baton Rouge flood last year. LSU is seeking donations to help Houston-area public university students. If you would like to make a contribution, visit www.lsufoundation.org/txunivdisasterrelief.

For the most up-to-date information about Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please visit http://lsu.edu/floodrelief/.

Please allow me to extend my condolences to all of you who are suffering loss during these trying times. We will help to get you through it, and once again, the LSU community will demonstrate its strength and resilience. By coming together to help each other, by staying strong, and by lifting each other up, we will again serve as an example to our state and nation of what it means to be a true community. We are Tigers, and we will prevail.

Stay safe, and take care of one another.

Geaux Tigers,

F. King Alexander

LSU President