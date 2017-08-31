Louisiana opens Alexandria mega shelter for Texas Harvey survivors

There are only a few closures to report Thursday due to Tropical Storm Harvey. All area school districts resume classes on Thursday.More >>
The LSU AgCenter mega shelter in Alexandria opened to take in Texas survivors from Tropical Storm Harvey. The shelter is staffed by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.More >>
The Louisiana governor traveled to the Louisiana-Texas boarder Wednesday to meet with first responders assisting with water rescues.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
