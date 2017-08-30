La insurance commissioner says Harvey highlights importance of flood insurance

The Louisiana governor traveled to the Louisiana-Texas boarder Wednesday to meet with first responders assisting with water rescues.More >>
It is still too early to tell the full extent of the damage Harvey left behind after spending days pounding the gulf coast and it is also unclear how many people had flood insurance.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is headed to Port Arthur, Texas with a team of about 20 deputies and volunteers to assist with rescue and recovery operations.More >>
A couple of guys keeping the Cajun Navy fueled up in Houston made it back home to Denham Springs Wednesday afternoon. “It's a mess. Everything is underwater, “said Carlos Abbott, a truck driver for Wastewater Treatment System and Operations.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
