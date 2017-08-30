Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office headed to Port Arthur to assist with rescue operations

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is headed to Port Arthur, Texas with a team of about 20 deputies and volunteers to assist with rescue and recovery operations.

The group is making its way to Port Arthur with flat boats, air boats, high water vehicles, and "heart."

"It's been hard for all of us to sit back and watch the devastation unfold from our television screens, but now that we know Mother Nature will spare Livingston Parish, at least for now, it is time to give back to our friends, neighbors, and fellow first responders in Texas who worked alongside us just over a year ago. A strong crew is traveling with me and a strong crew will remain at home to fulfill our ongoing commitment to serve and protect our citizens. Thank you for your continued support," said Ard.

