Denham Springs company refueling Cajun Navy boats in Houston

A couple of guys keeping the Cajun Navy fueled up in Houston made it back home to Denham Springs Wednesday afternoon. “It's a mess. Everything is underwater, “said Carlos Abbott, a truck driver for Wastewater Treatment System and Operations.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
The Cajun Navy, a volunteer group based out of Louisiana, has been out in force in Texas, rescuing people from floodwater.More >>
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is working alongside the US Coast Guard, the US Marines Reserves, Louisiana State Police, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to rescue Texans from the floodwaters in the southeast part of the state.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The opening of all floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake Wednesday afternoon prompted the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department to "strongly advise" residents on the western side of the parish to evacuate.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
