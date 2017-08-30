VIDEO: Cajun Navy continues rescues in Orange, Texas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Cajun Navy continues rescues in Orange, Texas

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
The Cajun Navy, a volunteer group based out of Louisiana, has been out in force in Texas, rescuing people from floodwater.

WAFB's Kiran Chawla has been with the group during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey as they continue to assist those in need. Follow Kiran on Facebook here.

