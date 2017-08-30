VIDEO: Cajun Navy continues rescues in Orange, Texas

The Cajun Navy, a volunteer group based out of Louisiana, has been out in force in Texas, rescuing people from floodwater.More >>
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is working alongside the US Coast Guard, the US Marines Reserves, Louisiana State Police, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to rescue Texans from the floodwaters in the southeast part of the state.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
