Woman sentenced to 20 years after killing woman in wreck while intoxicated

A Pierre Part woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another woman in a wreck in 2016. Toxicology results show the woman was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

On June 26, Katie Landry, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and one count of vehicular homicide. The crash happened back in 2016 in Assumption Parish and resulted in the death of Cheryl Hebert, 58, of Paincourtville.

Back on January 30, 2016, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the scene of the fatal wreck on Hwy. 308 north of Hwy. 402 in Napoleonville. During the investigation, troopers found that Landry, the driver of a 2005 Chevy Tahoe, was driving northbound on Hwy. 308 when her vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner being driven by Hebert, who had in the car her son and minor grandson.

Officials say both vehicles came to rest in a field off the southbound shoulder of Hwy. 308. Hebert was pronounced dead on the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office. The son and grandson were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Landry was transported to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and was treated for injuries. While at the hospital, a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. Results from the analysis indicated Landry had a blood alcohol content of .13. Landry was subsequently arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

On August 28, Landry was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served. Three years of this sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. In addition to the prison sentence, Landry is to pay restitution in the amount of $12,000 within 24 months of her release.

