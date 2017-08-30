Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival still scheduled for Labor Day weekend; some weather changes

Louisiana's oldest chartered harvest festival, the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, is still set for Labor Day weekend in Morgan City, but with some weather-related changes.

The festival, in its 82nd year, is set for August 31 through September 4. The following changes to the festival have been made:

Music stage will be at the corner of Second St. and Everett St.

The parade, scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at 3 p.m. will follow the same route as planned except the parade will turn left from Second St. onto Freret St. to its final destination. The Morgan City Police Department will be closing the Federal Ave. exit for a short period of time. Traffic will be directed to the LA 182 exit.

The scheduled mass will be held at Holy Cross

No parking will be allowed around Lawrence Park

No traffic flow will be allowed in either direction on Everett St. from Third St. to Alabama Alley

No traffic flow will be allowed in either direction on Second St. from Railroad Ave. to Brashear Ave.

No traffic flow will be allowed on Third St. from Freret St. to Everett St. Only residents living in the area and vendors will be allowed on Third St.

No traffic flow will be allowed on Greenwood St. from Third St. to Front St.

No traffic flow will be allowed on the unprotected side of Front St. from Brashear Ave. to Railroad Ave. Only pedestrian traffic will be allowed in this area.

Drivers are reminded to be observant of all tow-away zones and to not block driveways, alleyways, or streets. For more information, visit the festival's website here, or call the festival office at 985-385-0703. For a full festival schedule, call the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau at 800-256-2931.

