Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival still scheduled for Labor Day weekend; some weather changes

Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The moment a heart attack sets in, the clock starts ticking. "Heart muscle starts to die in a matter of minutes, so once you've had ten minutes worth of chest discomfort, you're starting to have heart muscle death," said OLOL Chief of Cardiology Dr. Bryan Hathorn.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
