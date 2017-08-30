Former LSU star Leonard Fournette to donate $50,000 to Harvey victims

NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette went on social media to announce he will be making a donation to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston.

Fournette, who is a native of New Orleans, said he knows how the victims feel in a time like this having gone through Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"Y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless," Fournette's tweet read.

Fournette joins a number of other celebrities who are donating to Harvey victims including Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt set a goal to raise $6 million dollars for victims, which has been surpassed.

This is not Fournette's first time making a donation to flood victims.

In 2015, Fournette donated his game-worn LSU jersey to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to victims of flooding in South Carolina. The auction is said to have set a record amount for a game-worn college jersey, set by a 2010 auction of a Paul Hornung's Notre Dame jersey.

"Having been through a similar situation with my family during Hurricane Katrina when I was 10 years old, this is something I wanted to do to help those in need," Fournette said in a statement. "The generosity of people helped my family make it through Hurricane Katrina."

