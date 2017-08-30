Former LSU star Leonard Fournette to donate $50,000 to Harvey vi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU star Leonard Fournette to donate $50,000 to Harvey victims

Leonard Fournette (Source: WAFB) Leonard Fournette (Source: WAFB)

NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette went on social media to announce he will be making a donation to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston.

Fournette, who is a native of New Orleans, said he knows how the victims feel in a time like this having gone through Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

"Y'all are in my prayers, we went through Katrina we know the feeling God bless," Fournette's tweet read. 

Fournette joins a number of other celebrities who are donating to Harvey victims including Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt set a goal to raise $6 million dollars for victims, which has been surpassed.

RELATED STORY: Beyonce, Bullock among celebs to donate to Harvey relief

This is not Fournette's first time making a donation to flood victims.

In 2015, Fournette donated his game-worn LSU jersey to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to victims of flooding in South Carolina. The auction is said to have set a record amount for a game-worn college jersey, set by a 2010 auction of a Paul Hornung's Notre Dame jersey.

"Having been through a similar situation with my family during Hurricane Katrina when I was 10 years old, this is something I wanted to do to help those in need," Fournette said in a statement. "The generosity of people helped my family make it through Hurricane Katrina."

RELATED STORY: 
Fournette jersey auction for South Carolina flood victims breaks record

Winners of Fournette jersey auction step forward?

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 21:52:48 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.

    More >>

    Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.

    More >>

  • Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

    Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.  The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.  The name of the victim has not yet been released.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.  Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...

    More >>

    Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.  The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.  The name of the victim has not yet been released.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.  Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...

    More >>

  • Gov. Edwards travels to southwest La. to monitor TS Harvey operations

    Gov. Edwards travels to southwest La. to monitor TS Harvey operations

    Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)

    Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

    More >>

    Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly