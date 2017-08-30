Police release victim's name in Greenwell Springs Rd. deadly sho - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police release victim's name in Greenwell Springs Rd. deadly shooting

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Joshua Washington, 28.

Investigators reported the shooting happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Paulson Street around 3:15 p.m. They added he died on the scene.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

