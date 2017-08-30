Police release victim's name in Greenwell Springs Rd. deadly shooting

Fatal shooting in the 5500 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Joshua Washington, 28.

Investigators reported the shooting happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Paulson Street around 3:15 p.m. They added he died on the scene.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.