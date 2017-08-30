Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

NFL rookie and former LSU running back Leonard Fournette went on social media to announce he will be making a donation to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. In a tweet post Wednesday afternoon, Fournette said he would donate $50,000 to victims of the storm in Houston. Fournette, who is a native of New Orleans, said he knows how the victims feel in a time like this having gone through Hurricane Katrina in 2005. "Y'all are in my prayers, we went throu...More >>
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5600 block. When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new infor...More >>
The National Center for Disaster Fraud is reminding the public to be aware of and to report any suspected fraudulent schemes involving relief operations and funding for victims of natural disasters.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.More >>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
