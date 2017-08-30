Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 5500 block, which is located near Capitol Middle School. No students were at school today because classes were dismissed due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

