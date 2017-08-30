Gov. Edwards travels to southwest La. to monitor TS Harvey operations

Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to southwest Louisiana Wednesday to monitor operations related to Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is currently assisting with rescue efforts in the Port Arthur area.

Weather goes from sunny to overcast to raining to sunny again on trip to SW Louisiana #Harvey @WAFBweather @WAFB pic.twitter.com/pNssXy1Yos — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) August 30, 2017

Edwards will also travel to a shelter located at the Calcasieu Parish Civic Center, where refugees from both Texas and Louisiana are seeking shelter from the floodwater. The governor will also fly over Gueydan, Louisiana, where LANG is responding to a levee breach.

WAFB's Kevin Frey will be with the governor throughout his visit to the southwest portion of the state and will have reports later in the evening. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

