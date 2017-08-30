WANTED: Police searching for person who struck, killed woman on Florida Blvd.

The man who is accused of attacking a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop is currently on probation for a prior conviction. According to the Department of Corrections, Thomas Michael Bennett was arrested in September 2014 for possession of oxycontin/schedule 2 narcotics. He was placed on probation in October 2014 and the case was prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Court. Bennett, who is a native of Albany, was pulled over on S...More >>
The man who is accused of attacking a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop is currently on probation for a prior conviction. According to the Department of Corrections, Thomas Michael Bennett was arrested in September 2014 for possession of oxycontin/schedule 2 narcotics. He was placed on probation in October 2014 and the case was prosecuted by the 21st Judicial District Court. Bennett, who is a native of Albany, was pulled over on S...More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for striking and killing a woman on Florida Blvd. back in July.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for striking and killing a woman on Florida Blvd. back in July.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.More >>
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.More >>