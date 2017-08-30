WANTED: Police searching for person who struck, killed woman on Florida Blvd.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the person and vehicle responsible for striking and killing a woman on Florida Blvd. back in July.

The incident happened on July 21 in the 15900 block of Florida Blvd. and claimed the life of Alisha Thomas, 42. Her body was found in the road later by another passing driver.

Officials say the unknown vehicle involved in the crash would have damage to the front driver side and a damaged headlight. Anyone with information should contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

