Case best known for Good Samaritan who saved police officer ends with suspect pleading guilty

The man who attacked a Baton Rouge Police officer during a traffic stop is going back to jail following a guilty plea he entered Tuesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, Thomas Michael Bennett pleaded guilty to disarming a police officer, aggravated battery, possession of cocaine and simple burglary.

A sentencing hearing will be held on October 13, 2017.

Bennett, who is a native of Albany, was pulled over on Sunday, Feb. 19 on Harry Drive in Baton Rouge. Police say the officer who conducted the stop, Officer Billy Aime, found drugs in his car.

At some point, Bennett allegedly attacked the officer, grabbing his police-issued baton. He reportedly hit the officer in the head, causing the officer to bleed.

During the attack, Vickie Williams-Tillman witnessed what was happening from her car. She quickly called 911, but then decided that wasn’t enough.

Williams-Tillman jumped on Bennett's back in an attempt to pull him off the wounded officer, officials say.

“She took action and taking action doesn’t necessarily mean physical,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, Public Information Officer for the Baton Rouge Police Department. “The call that she made saying that our officer is out here fighting, that was big. But then her taking that second step was even bigger and she gave that officer a second chance.”

Backup arrived and Bennett was subdued by a Taser.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Bennett, who was on probation at the time of his arrest, was booked into the Parish Prison after he was released from the hospital.

Officer Aime has 21 total years of service in law enforcement, nine of those with BRPD. He recovered from his injuries and still works for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a press conference Monday, Feb. 20 to honor Williams-Tillman for her heroic actions.

RELATED: Mayor honors woman who rescued injured officer by jumping on suspect’s back during struggle

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.