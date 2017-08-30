FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch, wind advisory in effect for SE LA

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall shortly before 4:00 a.m. in western Cameron parish with highest winds of 45 mph. The storm is currently moving further inland over SW LA to the the NNE at 8 mph.

As of 11:00 a.m., Harvey was 20 miles WNW of Lake Charles. The storm will continue to move NE, and on this forecast track and speed, the center will exit central LA late tonight and move across the lower MS Valley through Thursday.

Flooding rains continue over extreme SE TX and SW LA in the Beaumont/Port Arthur area. Twenty-six inches of rain fell yesterday (in just a 24 hour period)

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until tomorrow evening at 7:00 p.m. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. As of late Wednesday morning, winds of 14 mph; gusting to 23 mph have been reported in metro BR.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for a portion of our viewing area until 6:00 p.m. including the parishes of East Feliciana, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and St. Tammany; and the counties of Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall in SW MS.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: Flash flood watch/Wind advisory; rain/storms (80%); high of 82°

TONIGHT: scattered rain/isolated storms – a low of 74°

TOMORROW: Flash flood watch – showers/storms (50%); a high of 85°

BOATERS FORECAST – STAY OFF THE WATER!!!

TIDES FOR AUGUST 31:

High Tide: 6:46 am +1.5

Low Tide: 5:16 pm +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 30 … 105° (2000); 60° (1968)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 30 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:40 am

SUNSET: 7:29 pm