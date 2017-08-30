12 applicants vie to become next chief of police for Baton Rouge

Twelve people have applied to be the new head of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

All of the candidates are from Louisiana. Six have worked for BRPD.

The application period ended Tuesday, August 29. The board will now review all the applications at its next meeting, which is set to be held on September 14, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

The eligible applicants will then be asked to take a written test on October 10, 2017. They must score at least a 75 to be considered for the position. The successful applications will then be sent to the Mayor’s office for review.After 4-6 weeks, the State Examiner will present the scores to the board and they will likely consider the applicants a second time at the November 16 board meeting.

Current Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24, 2017.

RELATED: EBR Metro Council reacts to news of BRPD chief's retirement

See the list of candidates below:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.