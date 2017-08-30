12 applicants vie to become next chief of police for Baton Rouge

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Residents in District 6 are invited to join Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome for a community meeting to discuss the Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) Plan on September 7.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.More >>
Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for three suspects and have arrested a fourth after a home invasion in Grosse Tete Tuesday night.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.More >>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday morning that said motorists should avoid the the east side of SL 287, or Medford Drive.More >>
