11 applicants vie to become next chief of police for Baton Rouge

Eleven people have applied to become the next chief of police for the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

The application period ended Tuesday, August 29. The board will now review all the applications at its next meeting, which is set to be held on September 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

The eligible applicants will then be asked to take a written test on October 10, 2017. They must score at least a 75 to be considered for the position. The successful applications will then be sent to the Mayor’s office for review.

After 4-6 weeks, the State Examiner will present the scores to the board and they will likely consider the applicants a second time at the November 16 board meeting.

Current Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24, 2017.

Read below for the full document about requirements for the job.

