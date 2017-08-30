'Starting Over' - LSU Tigers Football Special

LSU is gearing up for its season opener against BYU in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday.

To help the fans get ready for the season, WAFB 9Sports has put together an LSU Tigers football special called, "Starting Over."

It will air live at 6:30 p.m. today on WAFB, WAFB.com, WAFB News app, Facebook, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

Sports Director Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet present an in-depth preview of the 2017 Tigers.

The team will profile head coach Ed Orgeron, starting with his days at South Lafourche.

There is a special segment on the topic fans have been commenting on for years - the offense.

Don't worry. The guys won't give away too much. Just to give a little hint ... the players seem very excited about it.

Also, don't forget you can watch "Lunch with Coach O" live every Monday on WAFB News app and Facebook.

RELATED: Ticket information about LSU vs. BYU game released

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.