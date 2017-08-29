Doctor offers tips to prevent mounting stress ahead of Harvey's La. landfall

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the coastline as it made yet another pass through southeast Texas Tuesday. The images of water rescues, devastation of the flood-ravaged Houston, and desperation on the faces of those longing for shelter is enough to break your heart.More >>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Livingston Tuesday night that caused damage to Rayborn's Grocery on Florida Blvd.More >>
With more than 100 boats in one flotilla, coordinating the Cajun Navy can be a big undertaking, especially in unfamiliar territory. To do so, the group relies on a smartphone app that acts as a sort of two-way radio system.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.More >>
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.More >>
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
