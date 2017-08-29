Rayborn's Grocery damaged by shed on fire nearby

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the coastline as it made yet another pass through southeast Texas Tuesday. The images of water rescues, devastation of the flood-ravaged Houston, and desperation on the faces of those longing for shelter is enough to break your heart.More >>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.More >>
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Livingston Tuesday night that caused damage to Rayborn's Grocery on Florida Blvd.More >>
With more than 100 boats in one flotilla, coordinating the Cajun Navy can be a big undertaking, especially in unfamiliar territory. To do so, the group relies on a smartphone app that acts as a sort of two-way radio system.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
People in Louisiana familiar flooding have probably seen this fearsome sight before … Fire ants crawling in a blob to stay alive.More >>
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.More >>
