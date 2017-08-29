Rayborn's Grocery damaged by shed on fire nearby - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Rayborn's Grocery damaged by shed on fire nearby

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Livingston Tuesday night that caused damage to Rayborn's Grocery on Florida Blvd.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Reports indicate a shed next door to the store caught fire and spread to the store. Thanks to the quick work of firefighters, the damage was contained to a building attached to the store.

We will continue to update this story with more details as they become available.

