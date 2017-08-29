AT&T donating more than a quarter of a million to communities af - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

AT&T donating more than a quarter of a million to communities affected by Harvey

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
AT&T is donating $350,000 to communities in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey, including $100,000 donated to the Greater Houston Community Fund, $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund, and $50,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in South Texas.

"We have disaster recovery teams in place to keep our customers connected, and we're working around the clock to help our communities in Texas and Louisiana through this crisis," said Charlene Lake, chief sustainability officer for AT&T.

AT&T has also waived fees for customers affected by Harvey. The AT&T Foundation will also match employee donations to the AT&T Employee Disaster Relief Fund, up to $50,000. The fund supports AT&T employees who live in areas affected by the storm. To donate $10 to the American Red Cross, text HARVEY to 90999.

2017 Hurricane Center

