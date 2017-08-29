Ticket information about LSU vs. BYU game released

Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.

Pre-sale for the game in New Orleans, including purchases made through the participating schools, begins Wednesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale codes will be emailed to the following people:

Fans that purchased tickets from LSU Ticket Office to game originally scheduled for NRG Stadium

LSU football season ticket holders

Full time LSU students who meeting all student ticket eligibility requirements

Tickets sales will open to the general public will begin the same day at 4 p.m. Tickets will be for sale through ticketmaster.com. Prices will range from $40 to $215 per ticket. Parking will be available on game day only for $40 per space. Parking passes will NOT be pre-sold.

Fans are reminded that tickets purchased for the game originally scheduled at NRG Stadium are NOT valid for the game in New Orleans.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

