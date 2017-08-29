Ticket information about LSU vs. BYU game released

Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
There is a tremendous response in Ascension Parish to people hurting in Texas. Pictures of dramatic rescues and cries for help are not going unanswered. Texas didn't have to call for help. Locals just showed up.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
