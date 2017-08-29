Ticket information about LSU vs. BYU game released - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ticket information about LSU vs. BYU game released

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: LSU Football Source: LSU Football
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) -

Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.

Pre-sale for the game in New Orleans, including purchases made through the participating schools, begins Wednesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale codes will be emailed to the following people:

  • Fans that purchased tickets from LSU Ticket Office to game originally scheduled for NRG Stadium
  • LSU football season ticket holders
  • Full time LSU students who meeting all student ticket eligibility requirements

Tickets sales will open to the general public will begin the same day at 4 p.m. Tickets will be for sale through ticketmaster.com. Prices will range from $40 to $215 per ticket. Parking will be available on game day only for $40 per space. Parking passes will NOT be pre-sold.

Fans are reminded that tickets purchased for the game originally scheduled at NRG Stadium are NOT valid for the game in New Orleans.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly