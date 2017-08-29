Texas relief effort underway at Lamar Dixon

There is a tremendous response in Ascension Parish to people hurting in Texas. Pictures of dramatic rescues and cries for help are not going unanswered. Texas didn't have to call for help. Locals just showed up.

Those who did do not have the means to respond directly are doing their part back home in Ascension Parish. Dan Milazzo was one of the many people who d ropped off supplies at Lamar Dixon.

"It's terrible, just terrible, to see that, knowing that we been through it over here too, so we know what it feels like,” said Milazzo.

Having been through a flood before, so many people knew exactly what to donate, things like cleaning supplies, shampoo, paper towels, bottled water. Some of those things can be common sense, but then there are those things that a lot of people don't think of unless they've been there before. Kiesha Buckley delivered.

“Baby food, bottles, soaps, lotions,” said Buckley.

It was all hands on deck behind the Expo Center. Congressman Garrett Graves joined Parish President Kenny Matassa and busy bees with Volunteer Ascension who signed up to help unload, sort, and pack donations.

“This is something people have been through, so it's not sympathy, it's empathy and people are giving everything they can,” said Graves.

“That's what it's all about, the people and service. That's what we do,” said Matassa.

It's exactly what Texas did one year ago. That kind of generosity and spirit won't soon be forgotten by those who, at one time, counted on it the most.

“Good things come back on you when you do them and it's kind of the way I feel and it's always been that way. Happy to help,” said Shane Hebert.

Donations can be d ropped off between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about where and what to donate, click here.

