Localized street flooding creates headaches for Gonzales residents

The bursts of heavy rains are creating pockets of deep water on the streets in Ascension and Livingston Parishes and that's leading to some major headaches for drivers. Officials in both parishes are posting street closures on Facebook.

"It's a traffic nightmare, as you can well imagine, but again, with some of the subdivisions, we're very concerned about those folks," said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux.

One of those subdivisions is the Southwood neighborhood, where three streets are underwater. "We flood any time we get heavy rain. I've been fighting it for 40 years," said longtime homeowner, Daniel Simon.

Simon says flooded streets in his subdivision are just a part of their severe weather routine. The neighborhood depends on a portable pump to help drain water from the streets to a nearby canal. “Everything has to drain gravity style out here and unfortunately, we're in the lowest part of town," said Simon.

However, Simon believes they’ll be OK, even with the heavy rain. He says his house did not flood last August, although the water came within two inches of his home.

Meanwhile, the Mayor Arceneaux says residents can help by staying home if they can. "We'd like to ask people to just to stay off the roads if you really don't have to be out there," he said.

Arceneaux added there are sandbags available for homeowners at the city barn located on 2912 South Darla Ave. Click here for more sandbag locations throughout the area.

