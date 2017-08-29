Baton Rouge medical centers taking MD Anderson cancer patients affected by Harvey

Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge General are assuring cancer patients in the area that have been traveling to Houston for treatment that they can continue their care in Baton Rouge.

"Because of our electronic health record (EHR), Epic, we can access their treatment plans here at the Ochsner Baton Rouge Cancer Center and continue their care here in a highly effective and coordinated manner. While MD Anderson and other Houston facilities are still struggling with the effects of Harvey, we will ensure that cancer care is uninterrupted to the greatest extent possible. I've spoken to several patients in the last two days who were extremely relieved that we are able to seamlessly maintain their cancer treatment here at Ochsner," said Dr. Burke "Jay" Brooks, Baton Rouge chairman of hematology and oncology at Ochsner Medical Center.

"We have a great relationship with MD Anderson and hate to see them going through this storm. Helping our neighbors is part of who we are," said Dr. William Russell, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology. "Our doors are open to any patients who can use our cancer services."

Patients who typically receive cancer treatment in Houston can call 225-761-5200 to make an appointment at any Ochsner location in Baton Rouge. Cancer patients looking to receive care can contact Baton Rouge General at 225-237-1600.

