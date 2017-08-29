Baton Rouge medical centers taking MD Anderson cancer patients affected by Harvey

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.More >>
Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge wants to assure cancer patients in the area that have been traveling to Houston for treatment that they can continue their care in Baton Rouge.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Schools, roads, and offices are closed across the area due to the threat of Tropical Storm Harvey. Some events have also been canceled.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
