Man accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles wanted

Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are seeking a man who is accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in the Park Forest Subdivision.

Officials say the suspect entered unlocked vehicles and stole various items. The photo of the suspect was taken on August 26 at 3:20 a.m.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

