BRPD seeking armed and dangerous suspect accused of shooting two people

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a man accused of shooting two people on Gus Young Ave. back on August 4.

The shooting happened at Gus Young Ave. and N 48th St. on August 4 around 5 p.m. Officials say a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were injured during the shooting.

No motive is currently known at this time, but police are seeking a suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-3948 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

