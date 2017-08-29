Les Miles to make his debut from the booth in week 3 of the season

Former LSU head coach Les Miles has joined Fox Sports as an analyst for the 2017 college football season.

Miles will make his debut from Lincoln, NE in week three of the season (Northern Illinois at Nebraska) along side of Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman and sideline reporter Holly Sonder.

Miles will appear in select games during the season for Fox Sports.

The network also announced that former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich and former NCAA and NFL player Danny Kanel have also joined the Fox Sports team.

