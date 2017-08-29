RAW VIDEO: Cajun Navy rescues in Humble, Texas

WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.”

The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas.

