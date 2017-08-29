RAW VIDEO: Cajun Navy rescues in Humble, Texas

Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference from Baton Rouge around noon with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to explain preparations in East Baton Rouge Parish for the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey.
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
TUESDAY: Flash flood watch - rain/storms likely (90% coverage); a high of 79°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain/storms through the overnight hours; a low of 73°
WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch continues - 80% rain coverage; a high of 83°
WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group "Cajun Navy 2016." The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them "prisoners" in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that's hard to comprehend.
WAFB's Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group "Cajun Navy 2016." The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
