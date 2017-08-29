OUR TURN: Harvey Flooding

To our friends and family members in Texas, we’re with you.

We wish we did not know nearly as much as we do about relief supplies and mucking out houses and flood insurance, but we do now. Millions of people in Texas will soon be just as water weary as we already are.

Of course, we need to help our neighbors, and we will. Texans opened their hearts, homes and wallets for us in Hurricane Katrina and during our terrible flood last year, and we will reciprocate. Our biggest gift to the next people to suffer a great disaster should be our push to change government policies to allow people to receive help more quickly.

It’s a disgrace that so many people who were harmed by our flood last year are still struggling to recover because of government red tape. Of course, government cannot make everyone whole in the face of a major disaster, but whatever aid can be provided should be provided in a timely fashion. These processes must be improved and our leaders here in Louisiana should demand that they are.

