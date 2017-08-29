Livonia Wildcats 2017 Football Schedule - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Livonia Wildcats 2017 Football Schedule

Livonia Wildcats

2017 football schedule (regular season)

(d) denotes district game.

Week  Date  Opponent  Class  District  Home / Away 
Week 1  9/1 Avoyelles 3A 3 A
Week 2  9/8 West Feliciana 3A 6 H
Week 3  9/15 Northeast 2A 8 A
Week 4  9/22 McKinley 5A 5 H
Week 5  9/29 Donaldsonville 3A 10 H
Week 6 10/6 St. Martinville 4A 5(d) A
Week 7  10/13 Breaux Bridge 4A 5(d) H
Week 8  10/20 Beau Chene 4A 5(d) A
Week 9  10/27 Cecilia 4A 5(d) A
Week 10 11/3 Opelousas 4A 5(d) H

*Dates are subject to change.

Information provided by LHSAA

