Livonia Wildcats



2017 football schedule (regular season)



(d) denotes district game.

Week Date Opponent Class District Home / Away Week 1 9/1 Avoyelles 3A 3 A Week 2 9/8 West Feliciana 3A 6 H Week 3 9/15 Northeast 2A 8 A Week 4 9/22 McKinley 5A 5 H Week 5 9/29 Donaldsonville 3A 10 H Week 6 10/6 St. Martinville 4A 5(d) A Week 7 10/13 Breaux Bridge 4A 5(d) H Week 8 10/20 Beau Chene 4A 5(d) A Week 9 10/27 Cecilia 4A 5(d) A Week 10 11/3 Opelousas 4A 5(d) H

*Dates are subject to change.



Information provided by LHSAA



