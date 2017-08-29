Livonia Wildcats
2017 football schedule (regular season)
(d) denotes district game.
|
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Class
|District
|Home / Away
|Week 1
|9/1
|Avoyelles
|3A
|3
|A
|Week 2
|9/8
|West Feliciana
|3A
|6
|H
|Week 3
|9/15
|Northeast
|2A
|8
|A
|Week 4
|9/22
|McKinley
|5A
|5
|H
|Week 5
|9/29
|Donaldsonville
|3A
|10
|H
|Week 6
|10/6
|St. Martinville
|4A
|5(d)
|A
|Week 7
|10/13
|Breaux Bridge
|4A
|5(d)
|H
|Week 8
|10/20
|Beau Chene
|4A
|5(d)
|A
|Week 9
|10/27
|Cecilia
|4A
|5(d)
|A
|Week 10
|11/3
|Opelousas
|4A
|5(d)
|H
*Dates are subject to change.
Information provided by LHSAA
Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.