LSU releases 2017 trailer just in time for Tigers season opener

LSU opens the 2017 season Saturday night against the BYU Cougars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ed Orgeron begins his first full season as the Tigers head coach, Matt Canada puts his new offense on display, and Dave Aranda will unleash his defense against BYU.

In preparation for Saturday's battle, LSU has released a trailer to help Tiger fans get pumped up for the game.

The 2017 Season Trailer is out!

A new season begins on Saturday night. Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ixAXyBKiwi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2017

Kickoff between LSU and BYU is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.