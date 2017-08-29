LSU releases 2017 trailer just in time for Tigers season opener - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU releases 2017 trailer just in time for Tigers season opener

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU opens the 2017 season Saturday night against the BYU Cougars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ed Orgeron begins his first full season as the Tigers head coach, Matt Canada puts his new offense on display, and Dave Aranda will unleash his defense against BYU.

In preparation for Saturday's battle, LSU has released a trailer to help Tiger fans get pumped up for the game.  

Kickoff between LSU and BYU is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly