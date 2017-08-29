FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain diminishing in some areas but not ending

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Flash flood watch - rain/storms likely (90% coverage); a high of 79°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain/storms through the overnight hours; a low of 73°

WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch continues - 80% rain coverage; a high of 83°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH stays in effect until THURSDAY evening for all of our viewing area - and virtually all of south LA and the SW counties of MS

- Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisories have been issued for a number of parishes across SE LA, most lasting into early afternoon - among the communities impacted: Ascension, Livingston; Gonzales, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Assumption, Lafourche, Orleans …

- The National Weather Service has now issued a Flood Warning for the Tangipahoa River near Robert - the current stage is 9.2 feet; flood stage is 15.0 feet; the river is expected to rise near flood stage by Thursday morning, cresting above flood stage, 15.5 feet Friday morning …

- The latest “numbers” regarding T.S. Harvey - still off the coast of TX, about 115 miles SSW of Cameron, LA - highest sustained winds of 45 mph; moving NNE at 5 mph

- A general NNE track is expected Tuesday and Wednesday - on this forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to be just offshore of the middle/upper coasts of TX through tonight, then move inland over the NW Gulf Wednesday …

- T.S. Harvey will likely make yet another landfall Wednesday late morning along the TX/LA state line

- Tropical Storm WARNING has been extended eastward to Morgan City; Tropical Storm WATCH from east of Morgan City to Grand Isle

- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, TX to Morgan City; this means there is the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast

BOATERS FORECAST: STAY OFF THE WATER!!!

TIDES FOR AUGUST 30:

High Tide: 5:50 a.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 4:33 p.m. +0.4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 29 … 100° (1998); 59° (1992)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 29 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:40 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:31 p.m.

