FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain diminishing in some areas but not ending

YOUR QUICKCAST:
TUESDAY: Flash flood watch - rain/storms likely (90% coverage); a high of 79°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain/storms through the overnight hours; a low of 73°
WEDNESDAY: Flash flood watch continues - 80% rain coverage; a high of 83°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH stays in effect until THURSDAY evening for all of our viewing area - and virtually all of south LA and the SW counties of MS
- Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisories have been issued for a number of parishes across SE LA, most lasting into early afternoon - among the communities impacted: Ascension, Livingston; Gonzales, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, St. John the Baptist, St. James, Assumption, Lafourche, Orleans …
- The National Weather Service has now issued a Flood Warning for the Tangipahoa River near Robert - the current stage is 9.2 feet; flood stage is 15.0 feet; the river is expected to rise near flood stage by Thursday morning, cresting above flood stage, 15.5 feet Friday morning …
- The latest “numbers” regarding T.S. Harvey - still off the coast of TX, about 115 miles SSW of Cameron, LA - highest sustained winds of 45 mph; moving NNE at 5 mph
- A general NNE track is expected Tuesday and Wednesday - on this forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to be just offshore of the middle/upper coasts of TX through tonight, then move inland over the NW Gulf Wednesday …
- T.S. Harvey will likely make yet another landfall Wednesday late morning along the TX/LA state line
- Tropical Storm WARNING has been extended eastward to Morgan City; Tropical Storm WATCH from east of Morgan City to Grand Isle
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, TX to Morgan City; this means there is the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coast
BOATERS FORECAST: STAY OFF THE WATER!!!
TIDES FOR AUGUST 30:
High Tide: 5:50 a.m. +1.4
Low Tide: 4:33 p.m. +0.4
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 29 … 100° (1998); 59° (1992)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 29 … 92°; 73°
SUNRISE: 6:40 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:31 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.