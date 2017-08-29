Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: Auagust 29th, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 9 Hours

Yields: 2 Quarts

Peaches are plentiful this time of the year and are often eaten on ice cream. This is a perfect treat for a hot summer day in the Bayou Country!

Ingredients:

1½ pounds (about 5 medium) ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and coarsely chopped

6 egg yolks, lightly beaten

3 cups half-and-half

1¼ cups sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Method:

Place peach chunks in bowl of a food processor or blender. Process until smooth. Reserve 2 cups peach purée for ice cream. Cover and chill in refrigerator. Place egg yolks in a large mixing bowl then set aside. In a large saucepan, combine half-and-half and sugar over medium heat. Cook while whisking constantly until sugar is dissolved. Gradually stir half of hot cream mixture into the egg yolks, whisking continuously to prevent eggs from scrambling. Add yolk mixture back into cream mixture in saucepan. Stir constantly and cook approximately 5 additional minutes or until mixture is slightly thickened and coats the back of a metal spoon. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, cover and allow to cool 30 minutes. Stir in vanilla, cover and chill 4– 24 hours. Stir in reserved peach purée, mixing well. Freeze mixture in a 4- or 5-quart ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions at least 4 hour.