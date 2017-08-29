Identity of teen found shot to death released

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was found in the 800 block of Scenic Hwy. near Spanish Town Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola says the victim was found in the road “apparently suffering a fatal gunshot injury.”

Tuesday afternoon, BRPD released the identity of the victim. Jocquez Ivory, 18, of Natchez, Mississippi died as a result of this shooting. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe robbery may be a motive in this shooting. There are no known suspects at this time, but anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

