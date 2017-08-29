Identity of teen found shot to death released

Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
There is a tremendous response in Ascension Parish to people hurting in Texas. Pictures of dramatic rescues and cries for help are not going unanswered. Texas didn't have to call for help. Locals just showed up.More >>
The bursts of heavy rains are creating pockets of deep water on the streets in Ascension and Livingston Parishes and that's leading to some major headaches for drivers. Officials in both parishes are posting street closures on Facebook.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead early Tuesday morning.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
