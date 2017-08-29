BRPD: Man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was found on Scenic Highway near Spanish Town Road around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.More >>
Investigators said a vacant house was intentionally set on fire late Monday night. It happened on Delaware Street near Oswego Street in Baton Rouge around 11:15 p.m.More >>
This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to explain preparations in East Baton Rouge Parish for the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The video prompted an internal investigation at the Omaha Police Department. But Brandon Dahir, the man who recorded it, defended the officer's action.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
