BRPD: Man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy

Scenic Highway at Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was found on Scenic Highway near Spanish Town Road around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola said the victim was found in the road “apparently suffering a fatal gunshot injury.”

Additional details will be released when they become available.

