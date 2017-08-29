BRPD: Man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD: Man found shot to death on Scenic Hwy

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim was found on Scenic Highway near Spanish Town Road around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. Don Coppola said the victim was found in the road “apparently suffering a fatal gunshot injury.”

Additional details will be released when they become available.

