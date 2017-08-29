Mayor partially activates emergency response system due to TS Ha - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor partially activates emergency response system due to TS Harvey

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Tuesday morning to explain preparations in East Baton Rouge Parish for the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey.

As of 7 a.m., the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) moved to partial activation. This means that representatives from all city agencies are actively monitoring and stationed at MOHSEP. 

Officials noted that sandbags are still available and a standby shelter is available, but has not yet been activated. 

    Hurricane Center

