Mayor Broome holds news conference on preps for Harvey

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to explain preparations in East Baton Rouge Parish for the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The media briefing will be held at 10 a.m. from the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP).

Broome will give the latest updates on the storm and what preparations residents should make moving forward.

