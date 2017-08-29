BRFD investigates cause of Delaware St. house fire

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house to catch fire late Monday night.

It happened on Delaware Street at Oswego Street in Baton Rouge around 11:15 p.m. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating.

Witnesses said no one appeared to be home at the time of the fire.

An arson investigator was called to the scene.

Witnesses added there was some damage to the home, but it did not appear to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

