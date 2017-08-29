BRFD investigates arson on Delaware Street

Investigators said a vacant house was intentionally set on fire late Monday night.

It happened on Delaware Street near Oswego Street in Baton Rouge around 11:15 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the cause has been determined to be arson.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the back of the house was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene.

He added they were able to put out the flames before they spread to any other part of the house.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

